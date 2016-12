DFS MMA: UFC 206 DraftKings Picks & Preview

UFC 206 DraftKings Cheatsheet: https://goo.gl/uR84Fr

Pat Mayo and Fight Network’s Cody Saftic go fight-by-fight discussing their DFS MMA DraftKings picks for UFC 206 from Toronto, Ontario on December 10, 2016. The guys discuss the value differences between DraftKings Pricing and Vegas Odds, which fighters to target for your DFS lineups and the best bets to get a quick finish.

Show Index

1:13 Cash Game (50/50) Roster

13:00 Tournament (GPP) Roster

