UFC 206 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 4 – Max Holloway Needs His Cupcakes

Fight Network Staff / December 9, 2016 - 11:38pm

On Episode 4 of UFC 206 Embedded, welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone replaces his sparring gloves with soccer, basketball and rock-climbing, then reconnects with former opponent Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Middleweight Tim Kennedy reveals a newfound love of MMA. At open workouts in Toronto, welterweight Matt Brown has harsh words for his opponent, and featherweight title contenders Max Holloway and Pettis perform for fans. Korean knockout artist Dooho Choi discusses his road to the UFC and his plan to defeat Cub Swanson on Saturday night. UFC 206 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the stacked card at UFC 206, taking place Saturday, December 10th live on Pay-Per-View and UFC.TV.