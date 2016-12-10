Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Albany: Post-Fight Interviews

Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Fight Network Staff / December 10, 2016 - 7:59am

Check out all the post-fight interviews from UFC Fight Night Albany: Lewis vs. Abdurakhimov from the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

Derrick Lewis speaks on his ‘worst’ performance of his career with Jon Anik.

“The Black Beast” speaks backstage.

Francis Ngannou apparently learned his kimura transition in the locker room before submitting Anthony Hamilton with it.

Ngannou speaks on the evolution of his overall skills.

Gian Villante speaks backstage following his back-and-forth fight with Saparbek Safarov.

Randy Brown speaks backstage.