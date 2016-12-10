Showtime Boxing: Cuellar vs. Mares Weigh-in Results & Photos

Check out the weigh-in results and photos for Showtime Championship Boxing: Cuellar vs. Mares from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

WBA Featherweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Jesus Cuellar – 124 Pounds

Abner Mares – 126 Pounds

Referee: Jack Reiss; Judges: Kermit Bayless (Calif.), Max DeLuca (Calif.), Dave Moretti (Nev.)

IBF Junior Middleweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Jermall Charlo – 153 ½ Pounds

Julian Williams – 154 Pounds

Referee: Wayne Hedgepeth; Judges: Eddie Hernandez (Calif.), Patrick Russell (Calif.), Zachary Young (Calif.)

SHOWTIME BOXING ON FACEBOOK LIVE – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

IBF Junior Welterweight World Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ Pounds

Lenny Zappavigna – 139 ½ Pounds

Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Erickson Lubin – 157 Pounds

Juan Ubaldo Cabrera – 159 Pounds