Showtime Boxing: Cuellar vs. Mares Weigh-in Results & Photos

Check out the weigh-in results and photos for Showtime Championship Boxing: Cuellar vs. Mares from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.
SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
WBA Featherweight World Championship – 12 Rounds
Jesus Cuellar – 124 Pounds
Abner Mares – 126 Pounds
Referee: Jack Reiss; Judges: Kermit Bayless (Calif.), Max DeLuca (Calif.), Dave Moretti (Nev.)
IBF Junior Middleweight World Championship – 12 Rounds
Jermall Charlo – 153 ½ Pounds
Julian Williams – 154 Pounds
Referee: Wayne Hedgepeth; Judges: Eddie Hernandez (Calif.), Patrick Russell (Calif.), Zachary Young (Calif.)
SHOWTIME BOXING ON FACEBOOK LIVE – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
IBF Junior Welterweight World Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds
Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ Pounds
Lenny Zappavigna – 139 ½ Pounds
Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Erickson Lubin – 157 Pounds
Juan Ubaldo Cabrera – 159 Pounds