M-1 Challenge 73 Results & Video Highlights – Idrisov Knocks Out Buchinger and Emeev Takes Decision Over Tokov

NAZRAN, Ingushetia, Russia (December 9, 2016) – Rising Russian MMA star Magomed Idriosov knocked out Ivan “Buki” Buchinger in the opening round of tonight’s M-1 Challenge 73: Battle of Narts main event to become M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion.

In the co-feature, M-1 Challenge middleweight champion Ramazan Emeev won a hard fought three-round split decision over Anatoly Tokov in Ingushetia, Russia.

Feared as a striker, Idrisov ((7-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0) lived up to his reputation and remained undefeated as a professional, putting Buchinger to sleep with a devastating punch in round one. In his 2013 MMA debut, Idrisov knocked out current M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Alexander Butenko in a non-M-1 Global fight. The Russian is now undefeated in four M-1 Global fights having previously defeated Yuri Maia (KO1 – punches) in the M-1 Challenge 49 Knockout of the Night, Max Coga (DEC3) and Sergej Grecicho (DEC3) in his last fight September 20, 2015 at M-1 Challenge 51.

Buchinger (31-5-0, M-1: 6-1-0), fighting out of Slovakia, rode a 10-fight win streak into M-1 Challenge 73, losing for the first time since 2012 to Conor McGregor. Buchinger stopped Tural Ragimov to capture the vacant M-1 Challenge title October 17, 2014 at M-1 Challenge 52.

Two of the best middleweight fighters in the world, Emeev (15-3-0, M-1: 9-1-0) and Tokov (24-3-0, M-1: 8-2-0), battled from to start to finish as Emeev won a three-round split decision for his fourth consecutive victory.

Undefeated Russian Moysar Evoloev remained undefeated (6-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0) by taking a three-round unanimous decision over American Lee “American Bulldog” Morrison (15-8-0, M-1: 2-5-0) at a 140-pound (63.5 kilograms) catchweight.

Russian lightweight Khamzat Dalgiev (8-1-0, M-1: 5-1-0), fighting at home in Ingushetia, chocked British-invader Christian “The Animal” Holley (10-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) into a submission in the second round.

Closing out the Main Card, American bantamweight “The Punisher” Josh Rettinghouse (14-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0) stopped his Kazakh opponent, Sergey Morozov (6-2-0, M-1: 3-2-0), in the first round.

Brazilian bantamweight Diego “The Pride” Davella (16-5-0, M-1: 1-0-0) won his M-1 debut, choking Zalimbeg Omarov (7-2-1, M-1: 4-2-1) in a second-round submission on the Over Card.

On the preliminary card, Kurban Ibragimov (6-2-0, M-1: 3-2-0) submitted fellow Russian heavyweight Denis Polekhin in the first round, Russian featherweight Alexey Nevzorov (12-2-0, M-1: 6-1-0) registered a second-round TKO of Ukrainian Andrey “Iron” Lezhnov (8-7-0, M-1: 3-3-0), Russian lightweight Pavel Gordeav (4-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0) cruised to a second-round victory by submission choke of Kyrgyzstan’s Erlan Ulukbekov (2-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russian welterweight Akhmed-Khan Ozdoev (1-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0) stopped previously undefeated Ukrainian Andrew Bilyk (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), and Akhmad-Khan Bokov (2-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0) submitted Elmar Mamedov (2-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0) in the first round of a battle of Russian featherweights.

Results below:

MAIN CARD

M-1 CHALLENGE FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Magomed Idrisov (7-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Russia

WKO1 (Punch – 3:25)

Ivan Buchinger (31-5-0, M-1: 6-1-0), Slovakia

(Idrisov won M-1 Challenge featherweight title)

MIDDLEWEIGHT SUPERFIGHT

Ramazan Emeev (15-3-0, M-1: 8-1-0), Russia

WDEC3

Anatoly Tokov (24-3-0, M-1: 8-1-0), Russia

CATCHWEIGHT (140 lbs. / 65.5 kg)

Sergey Morozov (7-1-0, M-1: 4-1-0), Kazakhstan

WDEC3

Lee Morrison (15-8-0, M-1: 2-5-0), USA

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Khamzat Dalgiev (8-1-0, M-1: 5-1-0), Russia

WSUB2 (Choke – 1:50)

Christian Holley (10-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), UK

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Josh Rettinghouse (14-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0), USA

WKO1 (4:30)

Sergey Morozov (6-2-0, M-1: 3-1-2), Russia

OVERCARD

Zalimbeg Omarov (7-1-1, M-1: 4-1-1), Russia

Diego Davella (15-5-0, M-1: 0-0-0), Brazil

PRELIMINARY CARD

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Kurban Ibragimov (6-2-0, M-1: 4-2-0), Russia

WSUB1 (4:15)

Denis Polekhion (2-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

WELTERWEIGHTS

Akhmed-Khan Ozdoev (0-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

WTKO2

Andrew Bilyk (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukraine

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Pavel Gordeav (4-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WSUB2 (Choke – 1:50)

Erlan Ulukbekov (2-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kyrgyzstan

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Alexey Nevzorov (12-2-0, M-1: 6-1-0), Russia

WTKO2 (4:52)

Andrey Lezhnev (8-7-0, M-1: 3-3-0), Ukraine

Akhmad-Khan Bokev (2-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Ingushetia, Russia

WSUB1 (5:15)

Elmar Mamedov (2-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0), St. Petersburg, Russia