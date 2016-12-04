Artem Vakhitov vs. Saulo Cavalari Rubber Match Headlines GLORY 38 Chicago on Feb. 24

DENVER – Sears Centre Arena hosts the world’s premier kickboxing league once again as GLORY 38 Chicago and GLORY 38 SuperFight Series land in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Friday, Feb. 24.

This event marks the third time the organization has visited the Windy City: GLORY 11 in 2013, GLORY 27 earlier this year, and now GLORY 38 in 2017.

“Titles changing hands, career-defining tournament victories, and all-time great knockouts; when it comes to GLORY, the Chicago area has had it all,” said GLORY CEO Jon Franklin. “We’ve found a great partner in the Sears Centre Arena and we’re hoping to make Chicago a regular on the yearly calendar.”

The rubber match between GLORY light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov (17-5, 7 KO) of Russia and Brazilian rival Saulo “Cassius Clay” Cavalari (60-4, 49 KO) headlines GLORY 38 Chicago. The pair have split their first two meetings.

Vakhitov has been dominant since joining the organization, compiling a 6-1 record in the span. The lone loss came against Cavalari at GLORY 20 Dubai in April of 2015. Cavalari has been equally impressive under the GLORY banner with a 7-2 record that includes a loss to Vakhitov at GLORY 28 Paris in March.

Standing an astounding 6’9″ tall, the United Kingdom’s “Chopper” Chi Lewis-Parry (8-1, 4 KO), currently ranked No. 6 at heavyweight, welcomes Cătălin “The Carpathian Death” Moroșanu (42-10, 25 KO) to GLORY for his promotional debut in the headline match-up of GLORY 38 SuperFight Series.

Additional bouts for both GLORY 38 Chicago and GLORY 38 SuperFight Series will be announced shortly.

GLORY 38 Chicago will be broadcast live at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN3, while GLORY 38 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Tickets for GLORY 38 Chicago and GLORY 38 Super Fight Series go on sale Monday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. CT and are priced at $170, $100, $55, and $35. Tickets will be available for purchase at spectratix.com and the Sears Centre Arena box office.

GLORY newsletter subscribers and social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) followers have the opportunity to purchase tickets early. The exclusive pre-sale starts at 2 p.m. CT today and runs until tickets go on sale to the public on Monday.

