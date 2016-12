UFC 206 Results: Max Holloway Stops Anthony Pettis to Claim Interim FW Title; Calls Out Jose Aldo

Below are full results for UFC 206 from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Main Card (PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET):

-Max Holloway def. Anthony Pettis via TKO (punches) at 4:50, Round 3; Holloway claims interim featherweight title

-Donald Cerrone def. Matt Brown via KO (head kick) at 0:34, Round 3

-Cub Swanson def. Dooho Choi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

-Kelvin Gastelum def. Tim Kennedy via TKO (punches) at 2:45, Round 3

-Emil Weber Meek def. Jordan Mein via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (TSN5/FOX Sports 1, 8:00 p.m. ET):

-Misha Cirkunov def. Nikita Krylov via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:38, Round 1

-Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Drew Dober via submission (rear-naked choke) 2:57, Round 2

-Viviane Pereira def. Valerie Letourneau via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

-Matthew Lopez def. Mitch Gagnon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET):

-Lando Vannata def. John Makdessi via KO (spinning wheel kick) at 1:40, Round 1

-Rustam Khabilov def. Jason Saggo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

-Dustin Ortiz def. Zach Makovsky via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)