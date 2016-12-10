RFA 46 Results & Video Highlights – Jordan Johnson Claims Light Heavyweight Title in Final RFA Event

Los Angeles – Dec. 9, 2016 – Headliner Jordan Johnson dominated LeMarcus Tucker for five rounds to claim the Light Heavyweight Championship tonight on AXS TV FIGHTS: RESURRECTION FIGHTING ALLIANCE 46, AXS TV FIGHTS’ last broadcast of the year and RFA’s final event before merging with Legacy Fighting Championship to form Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA).

AXS TV FIGHTS returns Jan. 13, 2017 with over 45 fights schedule for the year, the most of any TV network, starting

with anticipated debut of LFA at a new time, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

RFA 46 was be broadcast live from Branson Convention Center in Branson, Missouri voiced by AXS TV FIGHTS broadcasters UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello.

RFA 46 Official Results

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Fight – Jordan Johnson (6-0) defeated LeMarcus Tucker (5-2) via unanimous decision

(49-44, 49-45, 49-45).

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – James Nakashima (6-0) defeated Desmond Hill (8-4) by unanimous decision (29-27,

29-27, 29-27).

Featherweight Fight – Bobby Moffett (9-2) defeated T.J. Brown (7-4) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).

Catchweight Fight (120 pounds) – Katy Collins (6-1) defeated Mandy Polk (3-3) via TKO (strikes) at 4:35 in round

two.

Heavyweight Fight – Kenny Fredenburg (8-4) defeated Don’Tale Mayes (2-1) via disqualification (illegal elbow) at

2:06 in round one.

Flyweight Fight – Jeremiah Cullum (4-1) defeated David Waters (3-3) via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:18 in

round one.