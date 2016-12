GLORY: Collision & GLORY 36 Germany Results – Verhoeven Stops Hari, Doumbe Dethrones Holzken, Van Soest Wins Super BW Tourney

Below are full results for GLORY: Collision and GLORY 36 Germany from Konio Pilsener Arena in Oberhausen, Germany.

GLORY: Collision (PPV):

-Rico Verhoeven def. Badr Hari via TKO (injury) at 1:22, Round 2

-Cedric Doumbe def. Nieky Holzken via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48, 48-47, 48-47, 48-46); Doumbe claims welterweight title

-Jamal Ben Saddik def. Ismael Londt via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

-Tiffany van Soest def. Amel Dehby via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28); van Soest wins GLORY women’s super bantamweight tournament

GLORY 36 Germany (ESPN3):

-Sittichai Sitsongpeenong def. Marat Grigorian via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48, 49-47, 49-46)

-Fabio Pinca def. Mosab Amrani via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

-Dylan Salvador def. Hysni Beqiri via unanimous decision; Salvador wins GLORY 36 lightweight tournament

-Hysni Beqiri def. Antonio Gomez via unanimous decision; Beqiri advances to GLORY 36 lightweight tournament final

-Dylan Salvador def. Anatoly Moiseev via majority decision; Salvador advances to GLORY 36 lightweight tournament final

GLORY 36 SuperFight Series (UFC Fight Pass):

-Michael Duut def. Danyo Ilunga via unanimous decision (extra round)

-Harut Grigorian def. Danijel Solaja via TKO at 1:01, Round 1

-Tiffany van Soest def. Jessica Gladstone via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27; van Soest advances to GLORY women’s super bantamweight tournament final

-Amel Dehby def. Isis Verbeek via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28); Dehby advances to GLORY women’s super bantamweight tournament final

-Tyjani Beztati def. Andrej Bruhl via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27)