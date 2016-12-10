Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Logo_LAW_ReviewARawDec. 20 Review-A-Raw: "Frosty the Strowman"
Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. WatersonVideo Highlights - UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. Waterson
Fight Network’s Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin BlackFight Network's Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black

UFC 206: Viviane Pereira Post-Fight Media Scrum, Worried About Judges’ Decision

Fight Network Staff / December 10, 2016 - 10:19pm

Viviane Pereira reflects on her split decision victory in her debut against Valerie Letourneau at UFC 206.