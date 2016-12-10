UFC 206 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 5

On Episode 5 of UFC 206 Embedded, headliners Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis answer questions at media day as welterweights Donald Cerrone and Matt Brown share a tense faceoff. Featherweight Dooho Choi says hello to UFC President Dana White, who is excited to watch Choi take on Cub Swanson. Friday morning, Anthony Pettis is unable to make the 145-pound limit. Later that day, the fighters — including middleweights Tim Kennedy and Kelvin Gastelum — face off one final time before Saturday’s event. UFC 206 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the stacked card at UFC 206, taking place Saturday, December 10th.