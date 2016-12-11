Retrospective: Ian “Vampiro” Hodgkinson – Full Episode

Lucha Underground’s Vampiro reflects on his time in WCW, seeing CM Punk in the UFC, being in the same room as professional kickboxers, shoot-fighting training, working with Vince Russo, not going to WWE, the creative behind the Vampiro character, working with The Misfits and Dr. Death Steve Williams. Vampiro also opens up about the connection between Japanese MMA culture, professional wrestling, training with Mexican boxers such as Marco Antonio Barrera, Johnny Tapia, the lineage of the Mexican wrestling culture, plus much more in this episode of Retrospective.

Jorge Barbosa is a features producer & senior editor who has created several segments, series and documentaries at Fight Network. When he’s not out shooting, you can find him in his edit suite with the Ramones debut album cranked at full volume. For more, follow him on Twitter: @jorgebarbosa5.