ROAD FC 035 Results & Photos – 3 Successful Title Defenses Including Mighty Mo Knocking Out Carlos Toyota

12 December, 2016 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the official results for Xiaomi ROAD FC 035, the final card of the year that thrilled a sold-out audience at the JangChung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea and live on MBS Sports+ on 10 December. Three champions defended their belts successfully, and the ROAD FC “Love Sharing Project” is happy to donate both the profits from the sold-out event and superstar Kim Bo-Sung’s purse to support children with cancer.

Action actor Kim Bo-Sung made for a nail-biter of a main event with his back and forth pro debut against veteran Kondo Tetsuo. Kim knocked Kondo down with punches, but Kondo came back and ended up with an armbar. The crowd went wild as Kim stood up out of it, and employed some ground and pound. Ultimately, Kondo returned to his feet and landed a clean blow to Kim’s right eye, which cause the fight to be stopped. Kondo earned the victory, but both men were applauded for their heart.

Kim Bo-Sung said:

“Thank you for your support. I wanted to do better for the children, but then the eye punch situation came into play. I thought Kondo would only be good on the ground but his punches were solid.”

Kondo Tetsuo said:

“Kim Bo-Sung’s punches were very strong, I’m happy I could manage to get the win.”

Kwon A-Sol’s Lightweight Championship defense was a successful yet heart-wrenching one over Sasaki Shinji. Kwon’s accurate striking was on point. Sasaki attempted to match the aggression then resorted to a takedown attempt, but a hard right from Kwon buckled him. Kwon took that opportunity to go down and finish the fight in brutal fashion.

ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Kwon A-Sol said:

“Since March I have been training for this fight. Next I want to participate in the $1 Million Tournament.”

Sasaki Shinji said:

“My wife is a great fighter but she has never won a belt. I wanted to win this belt and dedicate it to her. I’m sorry that my best was not enough tonight.”

Openweight Champion Mighty Mo didn’t need to break a sweat in his first title defense against Carlos Toyota. Toyota came out bouncing and energetic, throwing a high kick that made the crowd pop. However, Mo was wise to his opponent’s movement, and landed a perfect uppercut to floor Toyota face down on the canvas.

ROAD FC Openweight Champion Mighty Mo said:

“I said before that you need to defend your title in order to be a true champion. Today, I proved I am a true champion!”

Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwa and challenger RYO Choi Young put on such a back and forth barnburner that a fourth round was needed to break the tie. Ryo went to his bread and butter trips and throws but Cha was wise to them. Cha’s textbook jabs found their range and ended with punches in bunches that had Ryo out on his feet, tumbling forward to the canvas just as the referee waived off the match.

Kim Soo-Chul was happy to have a late replacement in Shimizu Shunichi, but after a first round of Shimizu’s holding his wrists from guard, Kim grew frustrated. In the second round, Kim worked to get the mount, then transitioned to an armbar that even adept grappler Shimizu was forced to tap to.

Exciting strikers Bruno Miranda and Kim Seung-Yeon both engaged and went for the immediate KO right from the bell. Miranda showcased his power with a left hook that stumbled Kim and an uppercut from behind that dropped him to the floor.

As expected, Park Won-Sik versus “Oka” Nandin-Erdene was a crowd pleaser, with the stadium in an uproar right from their walkouts. Both fighters went straight at each other, and Oka won the clash by smashing Park’s face, following him down, and finishing him with punches on the ground.

After four years, Lee Eun-Soo brought his dominant game back to the cage against Yang Peng. Lee didn’t let Yang use any of his sanda by getting the fight to the ground quickly. Yang weathered the pounding and almost stood, but Lee sent him back down and out with more punches.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 035

Date: Saturday, 10 December, 2016

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Main Card

#8 Welterweight Special Charity Match

Kondo Tetsuo defeats Kim Bo-Sung by TKO, injury R1 2:35

#7 Lightweight Title Defense Match

Kwon A-Sol defeats Sasaki Shinji by TKO, pounding R1 3:37

#6 Openweight Title Defense Match

Mighty Mo defeats Carlos Toyota by KO, R1 1:10

#5 Middleweight Title Defense Match

Cha Jung-Hwan defeats Choi Young by TKO, punches R4 2:40

#4 Bantamweight Match

Kim Soo-Chul defeats Shimizu Shunichi by Submission to armbar R2 3:49

#3 Lightweight Match

Bruno Miranda defeats Kim Seung-Yeon by TKO, pounding R1 2:59

#2 Lightweight Match

Nandin-Erdene defeats Park Won-Sik by TKO, pounding R1 1:02

#1 -80kg Catchweight Match

Lee Eun-Soo defeats Yang Peng by TKO, pounding R1 2:30

Young Guns 31

#7 Featherweight Match

Park Hyung-Geun vs Kim Hyung-Su Draw

#6 Lightweight Match

Park Dae-Sung defeats Kim Kyeong-Pyo by Split Decision 2:1

#5 Featherweight Match

Kim Se-Yeong defeats Yang Junkai by Submission, rear naked choke 1R 4:32

#4 Featherweight Match

Lee Jeong-Yeong defeats Kim Ho-Jun by Split Decision 2:1

#3 Flyweight Match

Wang Deyu defeats Kang Yeun-Su by TKO, head kick 1R 1:18

#2 Lightweight Match

Kim Kyu-Hyung defeats Hisanari Tamaki by Unanimous Decision 3:0

#1 Flyweight Match

Kim Woo-Jae defeats Ko Dong-Hyeok by Unanimous Decision 3:0