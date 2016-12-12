Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
UFC 206 Recap: Max Holloway Claims Interim FW Title; Jose Aldo Unification Bout Next

Fight Network Staff / December 12, 2016 - 1:03pm

John Ramdeen and Robin Black recap Max Holloway’s interim featherweight title-winning performance against Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 in Toronto, plus Holloway’s call-outs of Jose Aldo following the event.