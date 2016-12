Check out all the post-fight interviews from GLORY: Collision and GLORY 36 Germany this past Saturday in Oberhausen, Germany.

Rico Verhoeven discusses his win over Badr Hari.

Cor Hemmers and Jon Franklin reflect on their successful night.

Cedric Doumbe reflects on dethroning Nieky Holzken for the welterweight title.

Tiffany Van Soest takes in her super bantamweight women’s Grand Prix tournament victory.

Sittichai speaks on defending his lightweight title once again.