Bouts Set for BAMMA 27 on December 16 in Dublin, Ireland

[London 13.12.16] The final fightcard for BAMMA 27: Duquesnoy Vs. Philpott is as follows:

MAIN EVENT – BAMMA World Bantamweight Title

Tom ‘Firekid’ Duquesnoy (c) Vs. Alan ‘The Apprentice’ Philpott

CO-MAIN EVENT – BAMMA World Light Heavyweight Title

‘The Housewives Choice’ Chris Fields Vs. Andy ‘The Vice’ Clamp

Lonsdale Lightweight Title

Rhys ‘Skeletor’ McKee Vs. Jai Herbert

‘Mr Bag & Tag’ Nathan Jones Vs. Walter Gahadza (Welterweight Bout)

Dylan ‘The Nuke’ Tuke Vs. Cameron ‘Camchida’ Else (Featherweight Bout)

Terry ‘The Dominator’ Brazier Vs. Niklas Holtze (Welterweight Bout)

‘Big Daddy’ Kiefer Crosbie Vs. Conor Riordan (Welterweight Bout)

Blaine O’Driscoll Vs. Neil Ward (Bantamweight Bout)

Ian ‘Concrete’ Cleary Vs. Andy ‘Lofty’ Lofthouse (Bantamweight Bout)

Kieth ‘The Butcher’ McCabe Vs. Richard Kiely (Welterweight Bout)

BAMMA 27: Duquesnoy Vs. Philpott takes place at the 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland on Friday 16th December 2016. Tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster.ie now.