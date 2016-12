UFC Fight Night Sacramento Results: Michelle Waterson Chokes Out Paige VanZant

Below are full results for UFC Fight Night Sacramento / UFC on FOX 22 from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.



Main Card (FOX/TSN4/TSN5, 8:00 p.m. ET):

-Michelle Waterson def. Paige VanZant via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:21, Round 1

-Mickey Gall def. Sage Northcutt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:40, Round 2

-Urijah Faber def. Brad Pickett via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

-Alan Jouban def. Mike Perry via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1/TSN4/TSN5, 5:00 p.m. ET):

-Paul Craig def. Henrique da Silva via submission (armbar) at 1:59, Round 2

-Mizuto Hirota def. Cole Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

-Colby Covington def. Bryan Barberena via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

-Alex Morono def. James Moontasri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

-Josh Emmett def. Scott Holtzman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

-Leslie Smith def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 3:30 p.m. ET):

-Eddie Wineland def. Takeya Mizugaki via TKO (punches) at 3:04, Round 1

-Hector Sandoval def. Fredy Serrano via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

-Sultan Aliev def. Bojan Velickovic via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)