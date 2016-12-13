Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Chinzo Machida, Henry Corrales, Kevin Casey and More Added to Bellator 170 on Jan. 21

Fight Network Staff / December 13, 2016 - 1:15pm

MMA_Header_Bellator170_2017_012117

 

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — (December 13, 2016) – The stacked main card of “Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen” now has an equally enticing preliminary offering, with the news that Chinzo Machida (4-2), Henry Corrales (12-3), anGuilherme “Bomba” (8-3) will all compete on January 21, 2017 inside The Forum in Los Angeles, Calif.

In addition, the event will also feature Kevin Casey (9-5-1, 2 NC), Jack May (8-3), and Cody Bollinger (19-6) during the “Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen” undercard, which will stream live on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App beginning at 6:50 p.m. ET / 3:50 p.m. PT.

Tickets for this monumental event start at $36 and are on sale now at Bellator.com, as well as Ticketmaster.com — Additional bouts will be announced soon.

On the heels of his spectacular first-round TKO of Mario Navarro during his promotional debut at “Bellator 160: Henderson vs. ‘Pitbull,’” the elder brother of Lyoto Machida returns to action close to where he calls home. A winner of his last three contests, Machida will now meet undefeated Jamar Ocampo (2-0).

Since signing with Bellator as an undefeated King of the Cage Champion in 2015, Corrales has faced Patricio “Pitbull,” a former Bellator Featherweight titlist, as well as Daniel Straus, the current 145-pound kingpin. Add in the fact that “OK” also fought Emmanuel Sanchez and you have a murder’s row in the division. Now, the 30-year-old sets his sights on Bollinger, who returns to the Scott Coker-led promotion following one fight in 2012 against Shahbulat Shamhalaev.

“Bomba” will step back into the Bellator MMA-fray after a rear-naked choke submission at “Bellator MMA: Dynamite 2” this past June. Briefly linked to Demi Lovato romantically, the Brazilian native trains alongside Jay Glazer at the top notch “Unbreakable – Performance Center” in Los Angeles. Standing opposite of “Bomba” will be John Mercurio (8-7), who hails from Huntington Beach, Calif.

“King” Casey, a Los Angeles native who’s the son-in-law of Muhammad Ali, will meet 28-fight veteran Keith Berry (15-13) at middleweight. A Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Casey is a UFC and Strikeforce veteran and was featured on “The Ultimate Fighter” where he was coached by fellow “Bellator 170” fighter, Chael Sonnen.

Competing at heavyweight against Dave Cryer (11-2), May comes into Jan. 21 with six stoppages in eight victories as a professional. Also a UFC veteran, “The Outlaw” has competed against the likes of Derrick Lewis and Bellator MMA veteran Carl Seumanutafa since beginning his career in 2011.

The fights join a main card that is headlined by a legendary clash between veterans Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) and Chael Sonnen (28-14-1). In addition, Ralek Gracie (3-0) against Hisaki Kato (7-2) and Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1) versus Emmanuel Sanchez (13-3) will also be featured on the main card, as will what promises to be an absolute slugfest, when Paul Daley (38-14-2) meets Brennan Ward (14-4) in the co-main event of the evening. The event will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Updated “Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen” Main Card:
Light Heavyweight Main Event: Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) vs. Chael Sonnen (28-14-1)
Welterweight Co-Main Event: Paul Daley (38-14-2) vs. Brennan Ward (14-4)
Middleweight Main Card Bout: Ralek Gracie (3-0) vs. Hisaki Kato (7-2)
Featherweight Main Card Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (13-3)

Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card:
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Chinzo Machida (4-2) vs. Jamar Ocampo (2-0)
Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jack May (8-3) vs. Dave Cryer (11-2)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Henry Corrales (12-3) vs. Cody Bollinger (19-6)
Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Kevin Casey (9-5-1, 2 NC) vs. Keith Berry (15-13)
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (8-3) vs. John Mercurio (8-7)
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Green (3-0) vs. Jalin Turner (2-2)
Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Gonzalez (2-0) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (2-0)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jacob Rosales (4-2) vs. Ian Butler (3-2)
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Johnny Cisneros (9-5) vs. Curtis Millender (9-3)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Segura (4-4) vs. Tommy Aaron (2-1)
Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Rob Gooch (4-3) vs. James Barnes (6-2)