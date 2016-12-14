Tune in to IMPACT Wrestling’s Total Nonstop Deletion Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network

World Champion, Eddie Edwards, has and continues to work hard to defend the World Title. We’ve watched as Eddie has fought many Stars in order to stay in the position that he is now. Last week on IMPACT, we witnessed Eddie Edwards and EC3 go head to head for the World Championship.

Even after a big victory, continuing to secure the Title is a full time job. Right after Eddie’s win over EC3, the Broken Matt Hardy made an announcement that Eddie would defend the World Title at Total Nonstop DELETION, just 7 days later.

A #TND PROCLAMATION- I’ve booked Eddie Edwards to defend the Title of the World against Lashley at #TotalNonstopDELETION.. DELIGHTFUL! pic.twitter.com/yy1CAxRc6P — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 9, 2016

But this time, Eddie must fight against the juggernaut of force, Lashley. A man who is 280 lbs of pure steel and is eager for revenge. Remembering back, Eddie initially won the World Championship when fighting Lashley. This was a moment that changed the course of history.

At Total Nonstop DELETION, Eddie and Lashley will again put up an excellent, can’t miss fight from The Dome Of Deletion. Will Lashley be able to get back the most prized possession in TNA on a night that will forever be remembered? Or will Eddie Edwards remain your World Champion?

There will be madness, mayhem, and surprises tomorrow night on Fight Network during Total Nonstop DELETION. You can’t miss it at 8/7c!

What started with “The Final Deletion” and evolved to “Delete or Decay,” and most recently “The Great War,” at Bound for Glory, something special has been happening on IMPACT Wrestling from the Broken Brilliance of Matt Hardy. Now, on December 15, 2016, from Cameron, NC at The Hardy Compound, the world will witness “Total Non-Stop Deletion!” This groundbreaking night will continue to advance the presentation of not just IMPACT on Pop, but professional wrestling as a whole, taking our sport and genre to new levels.

If you thought the past ventures to The Hardy Compound and House Hardy were cataclysmic, you will not want to miss “Total Non-Stop Deletion.”

For the first time ever, the entire broadcast of IMPACT on Pop will be shot on location, and will feature your favorite stars from IMPACT Wrestling. In addition, a spectacle unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, “Apocalypto,” will be unveiled when Matt and Jeff Hardy defend their World Tag Team Titles in a revolutionary match.

This odyssey will take you on an adventure into a new dimension of the most innovative two hours of IMPACT ever. IMPACT Wrestling’s “Total Non-Stop Deletion,” presented by “The Greatest Tag Team In All of Space and Time,” Matt and Jeff Hardy, will air December 15, 2016 from Cameron, NC on Fight Network at 8PM EST/7PM CST.