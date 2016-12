John Ramdeen and Robin Black are back to preview UFC Sacramento headlined by strawweights Paige VanZant and Michelle Waterson. They also share their thoughts on Urijah Faber’s career and reasoning why he should headline UFC Fight Night Sacramento, plus much more on 5 Rounds.

