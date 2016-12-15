Dec. 15 The MMA Report feat. Anthony Johnson, Mickey Gall, Dana White & more

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE DEC. 15TH EDITION OF THE MMA REPORT

Featuring:

2:36 – John Pollock reflects on this past weekend’s UFC 206 card, the fight-of-the-year contender between Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi, Max Holloway stopping Anthony Pettis and the UFC card from Albany.

9:10 – The UFC creates a women’s featherweight title for the UFC 208 event in Brooklyn.

14:36 – Pollock speaks with Kelvin Gastelum after his win over Tim Kennedy at UFC 206 and the trying month he had since UFC 205.

16:44 – Donald Cerrone speaks about his win over Matt Brown, his 4-0 record in 2016, wanting to fight in Denver, praise for his teammate Lando Vannata and combating nerves.

19:27 – New UFC interim featherweight champion Max Holloway discusses the win, the Toronto crowd, finds out about his bonus money during the interview and when he wants to fight Jose Aldo.

24:20 – UFC light heavyweight Anthony Johnson was in Toronto and discusses his title opportunity being delayed, his reaction to the news, why Jon Jones needs to beat someone before he gets another title fight and preparing for 2017.

30:02 – UFC president Dana White chats The MMAAA, the recent cuts involving Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes, the future for Miesha Tate and CM Punk and more.

35:11 – Mickey Gall returns to the show to chat his fight with Sage Northcutt this weekend in Sacramento on FOX, moving on from the CM Punk win and what Punk’s future may be in the promotion, already having a name ready to challenge after Saturday and more.



