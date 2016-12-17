Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs Set For March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City

It’s official, I’m fighting Danny Jacobs on March 18 at MSG @thegarden NY on HBO ppv, see you there! pic.twitter.com/hljRlnh0LS — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) December 17, 2016

Gennady Golovkin is returning to fight at Madison Square Garden for the fifth time in his career.

Golovkin announced on Twitter that he is scheduled to face Daniel Jacobs on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y., which will be broadcasted on HBO Pay-Per-View.

Last time at the famed Garden, Golovkin captured the IBF middleweight title from David Lemieux.

Golovkin is looking to unify his WBA ‘Super’ and Jacobs’ ‘Regular’ title as well as defend his WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight titles.