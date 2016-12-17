Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Logo_LAW_ReviewARawDec. 20 Review-A-Raw: "Frosty the Strowman"
Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. WatersonVideo Highlights - UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. Waterson
Fight Network’s Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin BlackFight Network's Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black

Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs Set For March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Fight Network Staff / December 17, 2016 - 4:37pm

 

Gennady Golovkin is returning to fight at Madison Square Garden for the fifth time in his career.

Golovkin announced on Twitter that he is scheduled to face Daniel Jacobs on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y., which will be broadcasted on HBO Pay-Per-View.

Last time at the famed Garden, Golovkin captured the IBF middleweight title from David Lemieux.

Golovkin is looking to unify his WBA ‘Super’ and Jacobs’ ‘Regular’ title as well as defend his WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight titles.

 