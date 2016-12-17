Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. Waterson

Check out all the video highlights from UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. Waterson. Post will be updated as the videos are published.

Michelle Waterson speaks after choking out Paige VanZant.

Waterson is joined backstage by Megan Olivi.

Waterson breaks down her win with the FOX panel.

Paige VanZant reflects on her loss.

Mickey Gall taps Sage Northcutt.

Mickey Gall calls out Dan Hardy.

Gall speaks backstage.

Urijah Faber goes out with a win over Brad Pickett.

Faber’s final post-fight Octagon interview.

Urijah Faber speaks with Megan Olivi backstage following his win over Brad Pickett in his retirement bout at home in Sacramento.

Faber addresses his home Sacramento crowd following his win.

Tribute to Urijah Faber.

It’s all about Urijah Faber at the post-fight press conference.

Faber and former rival Dominick Cruz squash beef.

Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt get heated a week out from their bantamweight title bout at UFC 207.

Alan Jouban takes a decision over Mike Perry.

Alan Jouban reflects on his victory over heated opponent Mike Perry.