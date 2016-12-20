Dec. 21 Edition of Review-A-SmackdownDec. 20 Review-A-Raw: "Frosty the Strowman"Video Highlights - UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. WatersonFight Network's Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black Fight Network’s Submission of the Year 2016 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen & Robin Black Fight Network Staff / December 20, 2016 - 10:14am Tweet John Pollock, John Ramden and Robin Black give their submission of the year for 2016. Fight News NowMMAVideos Tweet