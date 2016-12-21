Fight Card Complete for Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet on Jan. 14 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Invicta Fighting Championships today announced three new bouts for Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet, completing the eight-fight card which takes place from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Prior to today, five match-ups have been announced by the leader in women’s mixed martial arts for its first event of 2017.

Joining the card at flyweight, exciting striker Andrea “KGB” Lee (4-2) welcomes Idaho’s Jenny Liou (6-4) back to the Invicta cage. Liou, who previously competed at strawweight for the promotion, returns at flyweight and has picked up three submission wins since her last Invicta FC bout in April of 2015.

Also at flyweight, 25-year-old Hawaiian Rachael Ostovich (3-2) takes on Muay Thai practitioner Christine “Misfit” Ferea (3-1 as an amateur), fighting out of Las Vegas and making her professional debut. Ferea amassed an undefeated record under Muay Thai rules, going 13-0 as an amateur and 1-0 as a professional.

Both fighting to maintain momentum, veterans Amy “The Resurrection” Montenegro (7-2) and Celine Haga (10-13) do battle at strawweight. Montenegro enters the bout having won four of her last five, while Haga has also won four of five – all first round submission victories – and nine of her last 11 dating back to 2012.

The main event of Invicta FC 21 pits 26-year-old featherweight contender Megan Anderson (7-2) up against Canadian veteran Charmaine “Not So Sweet” Tweet (9-5).

Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The complete eight-fight card for Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet can be found below:

Featherweight: Charmaine Tweet (9-5) vs. Megan Anderson (7-2)

Strawweight: DeAnna Bennett (8-2) vs. Jodie Esquibel (5-2)

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (8-1) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (5-5)

Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks (2-1) vs. Aspen Ladd (4-0)

Flyweight: Andrea Lee (4-2) vs. Jenny Liou (6-4)

Flyweight: Heather Hardy (0-0) vs. Brieta Carpenter (0-0)

Strawweight: Amy Montenegro (7-2) vs. Celine Haga (10-13)

Flyweight: Rachael Ostovich (3-2) vs. Christina Ferea (0-0)

Tickets for Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet, priced at $50, $35, or $25, are on sale now at Ticketfly.com.

For more information, visit invictafc.com.