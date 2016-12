WSOF lightweight champ Justin Gaethje joins John Ramdeen and Robin Black to discuss his bout with Pride Bushido vet Luiz Firmino at WSOF 34, while John and Robin discuss Gaethje making a living outside the UFC, plus more on this edition of 5 Rounds.



Watch WSOF 34 LIVE on New Year’s Eve 2016 in Canada and globally in over 30 countries on Fight Network. Check your local listings.