Tarec Saffiedine Sacrificed Christmas for UFC 207 | Preview Episode | Tristar Stories

Tarec Saffiedine has missed the last five family Christmases due to UFC fight schedules, and he says someone’s going to pay for it. Watch him train for UFC 207 and opponent Dong Hyun Kim, and learn how Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi has opened his mind and helped him become a pay-per-view-ready fighter.

TRISTAR STORIES is a digital series launching in January 2017. Presented in 4K, enjoy never-before-seen access to Montreal’s storied Tristar Gym, and the lives of head coach Firas Zahabi and the fighters chosen to train there.