Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Logo_LAW_ReviewARawDec. 20 Review-A-Raw: "Frosty the Strowman"
Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. WatersonVideo Highlights - UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. Waterson
Fight Network’s Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin BlackFight Network's Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black

The MMA Report – “The Rise and Return of Ronda Rousey”

John Pollock / December 22, 2016 - 2:31pm

MMA Report 16x9_BLACK

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE MMA REPORT – “THE RISE AND RETURN OF RONDA ROUSEY”

Featuring:

In this special audio documentary edition of The MMA Report, John Pollock looks at the rise of “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey as she prepares for her return at UFC 207 and coming off the first loss of her career.

NOTE: The MMA Report is off next week and returns on Thursday January 5th with the annual “Predictions Show” with special guest Ariel Helwani.

Subscribe to The MMA Report with John Pollock on iTunes

Follow @iamjohnpollock