Cris Cyborg Flagged for ‘Potential Anti-Doping Policy Violation’ from Dec. 5 Out of Competition USADA Test

The UFC announced Thursday afternoon that Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino has been formally notified of a potential USADA violation from a Dec. 5 out-of-competition test.

The UFC released the following statement:

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Justino was previously suspended in Jan. 2012 after testing positive for an anabolic steroid following her Dec. 17, 2011 win over Hiroko Yamanaka at Strikeforce: Melendez vs. Masvidal.