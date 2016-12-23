Chael Sonnen Pins Tito Ortiz in 1998 College Wrestling Match

We are less than a month away from Tito Ortiz meeting Chael Sonnen in the main event of “Bellator 170,” a card which will emanate from The Forum in Los Angeles and air live on Spike TV.

Depending on who you ask, the beef between these two MMA megaliths stems from different causes, but Ortiz has made it clear (here), this fight became personal for him on January 23, 1998, when the two met in a collegiate wrestling match in Sonnen’s home state of Oregon.

On that day, “The American Gangster” got the best of “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” pinning him with a headlock in a mere 44 seconds. Now, thanks to our good friends at FloWrestling.org, that footage is available to the masses.