NSAC: Cain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’; Bout vs. Fabricio Werdum at UFC 207 Cancelled

Cain Velasquez is out of his bout against Fabricio Werdum at UFC 207 this upcoming Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada, as reported by ESPN.

NSAC released the following statement:

“Based on medical records, interviews and the best judgment of Chairman Anthony Marnell, attorney general J. Brin Gibson, the executive director’s office and our physicians, in an effort to protect the health and safety of the athletes, it’s been determined Cain Velasquez is unfit to fight.”

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Velasquez was suffering from back issues which was being treated with CBD oil.

UFC also released a statement regarding NSAC not licensing Velasquez to fight:

“Saturday afternoon, UFC was informed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that Cain Velasquez is unfit to fight. As a result, the former two-time heavyweight champion has been removed from his Dec. 30 bout against Fabricio Werdum at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 207, which is headlined by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, will proceed with 10 bouts.”