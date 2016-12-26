WSOF 34: Gaethje vs. Firmino – Watch LIVE Sat., Dec. 31, 2016 at 3 p.m. ET on FN Canada & FN International

Watch WSOF 34 from The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, this Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 LIVE in Canada and globally in over 30 countries on Fight Network.



Main Card (Fight Network/NBC/NBCSN, 3:00 p.m. ET):

-Justin Gaethje vs. Luiz Firmino for WSOF lightweight title

-Jon Fitch vs. Jake Shields for WSOF welterweight title

-Marlon Moraes vs. Josenaldo Silva for WSOF bantamweight title

-David Branch vs. Louis Taylor for WSOF middleweight title

-Smealinho Rama vs. Jake Heun

-Yushin Okami vs. Paul Bradley

-Shane Kruchten vs. Jeremy Mahon

-Jared Rosholt vs. Caio Alencar