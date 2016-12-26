UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey – Watch Fight Network’s Preview Shows & More

Don’t miss our preview shows leading up to UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

-UFC in 60 – Ronda Rousey: Rowdy Revolution

-UFC in 60 – Dominick Cruz: The Return

-Ronda Rousey: The Comeback

-UFC 207 Preview Show – Starting Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Check your local listings

Below are full results for UFC 207 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Main Card (PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET):

-Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey for the UFC women’s bantamweight title

-Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt for the UFC bantamweight title

-T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

-Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1/TSN3/TSN5, 8:00 p.m. ET):

-Johny Hendrick vs. Neil Magny

-Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

-Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

-Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 7:00 p.m. ET):

-Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira

-Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price