UFC 207 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 1 – Happy Wives, Happy Lives

On episode 1 of UFC 207 Embedded, bantamweight title challenger Cody Garbrandt gets a new outfit for his trip to Vegas, while reigning champ Dominick Cruz gets one for his dog. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff shop for a Christmas tree for their hotel room. All of the athletes boost their bodies and confidence in the gym as they ready for fight week. UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.