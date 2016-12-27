UFC 207 Countdown: Nunes vs. Rousey – Full Show

UFC 207 Countdown takes you inside the lives and training camps of four bantamweights preparing for their December title fights. Former champion Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon fiercely motivated to recapture the belt she pioneered. But current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has no intention of letting go of her hard-earned title. Plus, resurgent bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz braces for yet another challenger from his longtime rivals at Team Alpha Male: undefeated knockout artist Cody Garbrandt, who intends to claim the belt for that camp once and for all.