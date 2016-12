Premier Boxing Champions gives out their Best of 2016 year-end awards.

Fight of the Year – Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter

Rising Star of the Year – Erickson Lubin

Fighter of the Year – Carl Frampton

Knockout of the Year – Deontay Wilder finish of Artur Szpilka

Round of the Year – Round 12 of Robert Easter Jr. vs. Richard Commey