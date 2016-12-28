Will Ronda Rousey Retire After UFC 207 with TYT Sports’ Jason Rubin & Robin Black

Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes are set to square off at UFC 207 on December 30th in Las Vegas and the aftermath of the fight could end in Ronda Rousey retiring from the UFC. Some pundits believe it doesn’t matter if she wins or losses, this could be it. For Amanda Nunes, she has the opportunity to add Rousey to an impressive resume in 2016, while looking ahead towards a bigger range of fights in 2017. The Bantamweight division is also at stake with both T.J. Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz on the card. Jason Rubin and Robin Black break down UFC 207.