UFC 207 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 3 – “Put a Halo Right Here”

On Episode 3 of UFC 207 Embedded, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes happily gets her official fight week duties underway. Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz packs for his trip to Las Vegas, where challenger Cody Garbrandt visits a chiropractor. Fellow bantamweight TJ Dillashaw — a former teammate of Garbrandt and former opponent of Cruz — also arrives in town with that weight division’s belt on his mind. UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.