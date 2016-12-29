image1Anthem Launches TNA IMPACT Wrestling App Across U.K. and Ireland
UFC 207 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 4 – “Bring It”

Fight Network Staff / December 29, 2016 - 1:44pm

On Episode 4 of UFC 207 Embedded, champion Amanda Nunes enjoys attention from fans and reporters as excitement builds for her title fight against Ronda Rousey. Bantamweight TJ Dillashaw braces for his bout against John Lineker and says hello to flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. Current bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and his dog Dojo stay busy on a shopping expedition before the human half of the pair begins cutting weight. Cruz’ opponent Cody Garbrandt reveals a fingernail injury, while Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff try their hands at golf. Then a televised interview between two opponents turns nasty with one fighter storming off set. UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.

