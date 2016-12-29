UFC 207 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 5 – The Ronda Rousey Show

image1Anthem Launches TNA IMPACT Wrestling App Across U.K. and Ireland
Fight Network Staff / December 29, 2016 - 6:54pm

On Episode 5 of UFC 207 Embedded, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt break down their verbal altercation after “No Love” storms out of a television interview. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has as much fun as she can during her weight cut. All of the title fighters, including challenger Ronda Rousey, hit their targets at the official weigh-in. But while Nunes is on the scale, members of Garbrandt and Cruz’ camps again exchange words – and nearly more. UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.