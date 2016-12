John Ramdeen and House of Champions’ Kru Alin Halmagean recap kickboxing in 2016 including GLORY: Collision; Rico Verhoeven stopping Badr Hari in one of the most anticipated GLORY bouts of all time, Cedric Doumbe dethroning Nieky Holzken, Kunlun Fight events with Buakaw Banchamek and Simon Marcus, impressive year for Matt Embree, Gabriel Varga vs. Robin van Roosmalen and more.