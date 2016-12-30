UFC 207 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 6 – “The Party’s Just Starting”

On Episode 6 of UFC 207 Embedded, the fighters rehydrate after weighing in, and former champion Ronda Rousey says hello to UFC President Dana White. The ceremonial weigh-in later that day hosts two memorable staredowns, as bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt have their most heated exchange yet, with security forced to separate the two on stage. Plus, Rousey makes her first public appearance of the week, while her opponent, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, walks to the scale in a mask paying homage to her nickname – “The Lioness.” UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.