UFC 207 Results: Nunes vs. Rousey

Below are full results for UFC 207 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Main Card (PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET):
-Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey for the women’s bantamweight title
-Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title
-T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
-Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
-Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg
Preliminary Card (TSN3/TSN5/FOX Sports 1, 8:00 p.m. ET):
-Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny
-Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori
-Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia
-Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 p.m. ET):
-Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means