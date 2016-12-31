mma_featurezone_ufc207UFC 207 Results: Amanda Nunes Stops Ronda Rousey in 48 Seconds, Cody Garbrandt Dethrones Dominick Cruz
Watch LIVE – UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Post-Fight Press ConferenceWatch LIVE - UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Post-Fight Press Conference

Video Highlights – UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

Fight Network Staff / December 31, 2016 - 1:05am

Check out all the video highlights from UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey in Las Vegas, NV.  Keep visiting this page for updates.

Amanda Nunes speaks about her victory over Ronda Rousey with Joe Rogan.

Miesha Tate discusses Amanda Nunes’ victory over Ronda Rousey.

Cody Garbrandt speaks on winning the UFC bantamweight title from Dominick Cruz

T.J. Dillashaw speaks on defeating John Lineker.

Ray Borg speaks on winning against Louis Smolka.

Neil Magny speaks on his decision over Johny Hendricks.

Alex Garcia knocks out Mike Pyle.

Tim Means discusses his no contest against Alex Oliveira.