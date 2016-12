CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE MMA REPORT – UFC 207 POST SHOW

Featuring:

John Pollock runs through all of the fights from UFC 207, Amanda Nunes dominates Ronda Rousey, lots of thoughts on the main event, Cody Garbrandt wins the bantamweight title and lots of notes from Friday’s card in Las Vegas.

—

Subscribe to The MMA Report with John Pollock on iTunes



Follow @iamjohnpollock