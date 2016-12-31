WSOF NYC Results: Justin Gaethje Retains LW Title By Doctor Stoppage After Third Round LIVE on Fight Network

Watch WSOF 34 / WSOF NYC from The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, this Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 LIVE in Canada and globally in over 30 countries on Fight Network. See if you can get the channel here.



Main Card (Fight Network/NBC/NBCSN, 4:00 p.m. ET):

-Justin Gaethje def. Luiz Firmino via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00, Round 3; Gaethje retains WSOF lightweight title

-Jon Fitch def. Jake Shields via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46); Fitch retains WSOF welterweight title

-Yushin Okami vs. Paul Bradley

-Marlon Moraes def. Josenaldo Silva via TKO (injury) at 2:30, Round 1; Moraes retains WSOF bantamweight title

Preliminary Card (Fight Network/NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET):

-David Branch def. Louis Taylor via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:00, Round 5; Branch retains WSOF middleweight title

-Caio Alencar def. Jared Rosholt via TKO (punches) at 1:17, Round 1

-Smealinho Rama def. Jake Heun via TKO (punches) at 3:30, Round 2

Preliminary Card (Fight Network/WSOF.com, 1:00 p.m. ET):

-Shane Kruchten def. Jeremy Mahon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

-Bruno Santos def. Vagab Vagabov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

-Andre Harrison def. Shane Boyington via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:54, Round 1

-Tom Marcellino def. Matt Denning via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:30, Round 1