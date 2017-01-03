Alexandre Émond: New Coach at the National Judo Training Centre

Montréal, 2 janvier 2017 – Olympian Alexandre Émond will undertake an exciting new challenge as of today. The international multiple medallist in judo will become the new coach at Judo Canada’s National Training Centre (NTC) in Montreal for athletes under 18 years old who train there part-time.

Over the next year, the former judoka will take on the roll on a part-time basis while completing his Bachelors of Physical Education at the Université du Québec à Montréal.

“Judo has always been my favourite sport and I side-stepped it a bit for school. I find this position to be really important for athlete development and it also enables me to continue my studies at the same time. It’s a great offer for me at this time in my life,” commented Alexandre Émond, who will take over responsibilities from National Head Coach Michel Almeida.

During his career, the native of Varennes was notably a four-time member of Canada’s World Championship team, and won nine medals at National Championships. The Quebecer participated in the London 2012 Olympic Games, where he finished in 17th place in the Under 90 kg category.

“We were looking for a coach who as well-known in the judo community and who has credibility. He has a great deal of experience in judo and has garnered a lot of expertise over the course of his career. He’s also come from the same athlete development process as the athletes with whom he’ll work,” added Nicolas Gill, Judo Canada’s Chief Executive Officer and High Performance Director.

As of today, Alexandre Émond will supervise athletes 18 years old and under that train part-time at the NTC. Through visits to local clubs in the greater Montreal area, he will also identify and encourage talented judokas with exceptional abilities to join the NTC full-time.

“I have a lot of competitive experience. I know what it means for young athletes that are 14-15 years old to go to a National Training Centre and train with older, more accomplished athletes who are on the Canadian National Team. I will be guiding and helping them to navigate the NTC – which can sometimes be intimidating for young athletes. I’ll be there to encourage them during challenging times. I am eager to follow the progress of the athletes I’ll be working with as they make the transition from their clubs to the NTC, and to see them fully develop their potential,” enthused Émond, who was PanAmerican Champion in 2012.

The latter transition represents a major step in the development of judokas, who have, among other goals, the Olympic Games in their sights. “It’s a critical time for young athletes when they leave their clubs, and the NTC and Alexandre will accompany them throughout that transition,” added Gill.

Judo Canada’s goal is to produce solid podium finishes at the Olympic Games, Senior World Championships, Junior World Championships, and Cadet World Championships. One of the NTC’s objectives is to centralize, on a regional basis, the best cadet (under 18) and junior (under 16) athletes, and offer them world-class training.