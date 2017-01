We look forward some notable boxing bouts in 2017 including Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman, Badou Jack vs. James Degale, Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz 2, Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland, Gennady Golovkin vs. Danny Jacobs, Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman, Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, plus fights we would like to see.