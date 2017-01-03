Jan. 3 Review-A-Raw: "Happy New Spear"Anthem Launches TNA IMPACT Wrestling App Across U.K. and IrelandWith Rousey Convincingly Conquered, Nunes Leads Division Into Next ChapterTristar Stories in 4K | Digital Series Boxing in 2016 Recap: Retirements – Bernard Hopkins, Marcos Maidana, Nick Blackwell Fight Network Staff / January 3, 2017 - 3:14pm Tweet We look back at the notable retirements in boxing from 2016 including Bernard Hopkins, Marcos Maidana and Nick Blackwell. BoxingFight News NowVideos Tweet