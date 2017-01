Creating a pioneering MMA gym wasn’t easy. Find out about how Tristar Gym came into existence at a challenging time when the sport was seen as barbaric, with comments from Georges St-Pierre, Firas Zahabi and others.

TRISTAR STORIES is a digital series presented in 4K. Enjoy never-before-seen access to Montreal’s storied Tristar Gym, and the lives of head coach Firas Zahabi and the fighters chosen to train there.